Tirupati: Rich tributes paid to former CM Damodaram Sanjeevaiah

Tirupati: Congress leaders paid rich floral tributes to the former Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjeevaiah on his 101th birth anniversary here on Monday. Congress senior leader and Working Committee Special Invitee Chinta Mohan at a meeting in press club paid rich floral tributes to the portrait of Sanjeevaiah along with other leaders Naveen Kumar Reddy, Yarlapalli Gopi and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinta Mohan described Sanjeevaiah, who was the first Dalit CM to the state, as the clean politician and stood for values. He said Sanjeevaiah introduced Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to curb the corruption in the state and also introduced old age pension scheme benefiting the poor.

Congress city unit president Mangaati Gopal Reddy along with other party leaders paid floral tribute to the portrait of Sanjeevaiah at party office in Tirupati.

Speaking on the occasion, Gopal Reddy hailed Sanjeevaiah services to BCs and said he was an inspiration to young politicians.

PCC secretary Thamatam Narsimhulu, city minority vice-president Nanne Khan, OBC state vice-president Murali Krishna, leaders Ramachandraiah, Narayanaswamy, Parthasarthi Reddy, Supraja and others were present.