Tirupati: RUB at level crossing 107 to ease traffic congestion

Tirupati : Bringing a major relief to the citizens, the Railway Board has sanctioned a new RUB on the busy Tirupati–Renigunta road in the city. Following the persistent appeals of Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, the RUB is sanctioned for which the Railway Board has approved a budget of Rs 12.23 crore. It will significantly decongest the area on the East side of the city.

The proposed bridge will come up at level crossing (LC) 107 opposite Hero Honda showroom on the busy Tirupati–Renigunta road. Once completed and commissioned, there will be smiles on the faces of thousands of commuters, who travel daily through the LC gate.

The commuters have been facing severe hardships all these days and were desperately looking for the bridge. In fact, the railways proposed this RUB along with some other RUBs between Tirupati and Renigunta a few years back.

But, now the efforts of local MP Dr M Gurumoorthy have earned fruitful results with the Railway Board has not only approved the construction of RUB but it had sanctioned the total cost of Rs 12.23 crore to be borne by the Railways without the state government share.

It stated that all the prerequisites such as consent of the State government for closure of level crossing, designing and land acquisition if any are completed before the finalisation of tender.

As the LC is located on Tirupati–Renigunta highway which is known for its traffic snarls and it is one important route through which many people need to travel from one side to the other.

As there is a large number of trains ranging from 70 to 80 on different days in a week passing through the gate, the gate has to be closed invariably to allow the free movements of trains. Every time, the commuters will be stranded on both sides of gate for a long time and even after opening the gate it also becomes very difficult to clear the traffic.

They were all looking for an underpass for a long time to get out of traffic hardships. They have been expressing happiness that the RUB is finally sanctioned. In particular, the eastern part of the city is also fast developing now with the laying of some of master plan roads. The RUB will further help in the development of the area.

Speaking to The Hans India, MP Dr Gurumoorthy said that following the request of TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy for an RUB, he has taken up the matter with the Railway officials.

Though they have proposed to take it up with the state government’s partnership, after discussions with the higher officials it was decided to bear the entire cost of project by Railways only. He said the foundation stone for the works may be laid before December this year.