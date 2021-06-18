Tirupati : Sai Sudha Hospitals donates Rs 1Lakh to Gangamma temple

Tirupati : Sai Sudha Hospitals Managing Director Dr Sudharani donated Rs one lakh cheque to Thathaiah Gunta Gangamma temple for the construction of compound wall on Thursday.

The donation was made by the couple Dr Sudharani and Dr Sukumar on behalf of their only son Abhishek on the occasion of his birthday.

Sudharani handed over the cheque to temple chairman Sudhakar Reddy on the temple premises.

Meanwhile YSRCP leader Kollu Raghuramireddy donated Rs 2 lakh worth material including face masks, head surgical caps, medicines to Ruia hospital in the presence of Mayor Dr Sireesha and corporator Bhumana Abhinay Reddy.