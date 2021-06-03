Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: SBI donates 1,500 PPE kits to Ruia hospital

SBI GM S Giridhar and DGM Varadarajan handing over the PPE kits to Ruia hospital superintendent Dr T Bharathi in Tirupati on Wednesday.
x

SBI GM S Giridhar and DGM Varadarajan handing over the PPE kits to Ruia hospital superintendent Dr T Bharathi in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Highlights

State Bank of India foundation has extended helping hand to the staff working at the Ruia Covid wards by donating 1,500 PPE kits worth Rs 7,08,750

Tirupati: State Bank of India foundation has extended helping hand to the staff working at the Ruia Covid wards by donating 1,500 PPE kits worth Rs 7,08,750.

SBI General Manager S Giridhar and DGM Varadarajan handed over the kits to Ruia hospital superintendent Dr T Bharathi on Wednesday.

The superintendent thanked SBI officers for their kind gesture. Ruia hospital Deputy CSRMO Dr EB Devi, SBI PRO B Bhaskar Reddy and others were present on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X