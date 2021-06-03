Tirupati: SBI donates 1,500 PPE kits to Ruia hospital
Tirupati: State Bank of India foundation has extended helping hand to the staff working at the Ruia Covid wards by donating 1,500 PPE kits worth Rs 7,08,750.
SBI General Manager S Giridhar and DGM Varadarajan handed over the kits to Ruia hospital superintendent Dr T Bharathi on Wednesday.
The superintendent thanked SBI officers for their kind gesture. Ruia hospital Deputy CSRMO Dr EB Devi, SBI PRO B Bhaskar Reddy and others were present on the occasion.
