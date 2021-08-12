Tirupati: Self-Help Groups women donate blood

Tirupati: Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) management organised a blood donation camp at their building wherein women from about 100 Self-Help Groups donated blood to SV Ruia Hospital Blood Bank on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, RASS project director V Nagaraju said they had organised the blood donation camp as the blood units stock reduced during the Covid pandemic situation. He said they would organise a minimum of 10 blood donation camps every year but due to pandemic situation they had to cancel such programmes.

Appreciating the women who donated blood, he said they had donated 2, 800 units of blood to the Ruia hospital.

Ruia Blood Bank officer Dr Purna Chandrasekhar Rao thanked RASS SHG women for donating blood and advised them to exercise daily to lead a healthy life.