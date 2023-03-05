Tirupati SP talking in support of YSRCP: MLC

MLC and TDP senior leader G Deepak Reddy on Saturday said that before denying the statement made by the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on ganja, Tirupati SP should go through the reports submitted by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) beside the statement made by none other than the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman. Speaking to the media at the campsite of Lokesh in Punganur Assembly segment, Deepak Reddy asked whether the SP was ready to arrest those involved in ganja and other narcotic drugs smuggling. By making statements like Lokesh is blaming the police, was it not supporting the ruling party by the SP, he questioned.





During the padayatra, Lokesh has been receiving numerous complaints with regard to free availability of ganja in the State, he said adding that Lokesh has written to both the Prime Minister, the Union Home Secretary and the Narcotics Bureau mentioning several instances of persons falling victim to the drugs and ganja besides the free availability of these narcotics.The SP was making statements in support of the State government and he should realise the fact that the local MLA went to every doorstep to make a request to the people to see to it that their children should not fall victim to the drugs, the MLC stated.



