  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati SP transferred

SP Malika Garg
x

SP Malika Garg

Highlights

Tirupati: In a surprising development, Tirupati district SP Malika Garg was transferred and posted as Vijayawada CID SP. She was transferred within...

Tirupati: In a surprising development, Tirupati district SP Malika Garg was transferred and posted as Vijayawada CID SP. She was transferred within three weeks of posting to Tirupati, for reasons unknown. Orders were issued to this effect on Sunday and Krishnakanth Patil was posted as Tirupati SP. Patil was working as a DCP (law and order) in Vijayawada.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X