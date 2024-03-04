Live
- BC Welfare Minister vows to solve public problems
- Institutional collaboration helps in effective knowledge sharing
- Amara Hospital celebrates 3rd anniversary
- Reunion held for Nunna ZPHS 2008-09 batch
- Ambari-Pimpulkhuti electrifiction to bolster rail connectivity in SCR
- If Alliance With TDP-JSP Fails… BJP ready with Plan ‘B’
- Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions issued for PM’s visit
- DYFI slams govt over unemployment issue
- Vote for Mekapati for development
- Academic meet held at JNTU Hyderabad
Just In
Tirupati SP transferred
Highlights
Tirupati: In a surprising development, Tirupati district SP Malika Garg was transferred and posted as Vijayawada CID SP. She was transferred within three weeks of posting to Tirupati, for reasons unknown. Orders were issued to this effect on Sunday and Krishnakanth Patil was posted as Tirupati SP. Patil was working as a DCP (law and order) in Vijayawada.
