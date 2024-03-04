Tirupati SP transferred

Tirupati: In a surprising development, Tirupati district SP Malika Garg was transferred and posted as Vijayawada CID SP. She was transferred within three weeks of posting to Tirupati, for reasons unknown. Orders were issued to this effect on Sunday and Krishnakanth Patil was posted as Tirupati SP. Patil was working as a DCP (law and order) in Vijayawada.