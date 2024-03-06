Tirupati: SPMVV 21st convocation tomorrow

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) will be celebrating its 21st convocation on March 7. Governor and Chancellor of the SPMVV Abdul Nazeer will preside over the convocation in which Minister of Education Botcha Satyanarayana will also take part.

Former scientist in ISRO N Mangala Mani will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address.

Disclosing the details to the media on Tuesday, the Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof D Bharathi said that renowned playback singer and Padma Bhushan awardee P Susheela will be presented the honorary degree during the convocation.

The last convocation was held on November 11, 2022. In the present convocation a total of 1,548 degrees will be presented. Out of these, 859 candidates will receive the degrees in person while 259 had preferred to take them in absentia. Another 430 have taken their degrees in advance.

A total of 63 candidates will receive their PhD degrees. The Vice-Chancellor said that 57 students will receive gold medals while another 12 will get book prizes. Also, four students will get cash prizes, she said.

Registrar Prof N Rajani, Prof T Tripura Sundari, Dr Sri Rajani and others were present