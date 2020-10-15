Tirupati: SPMVV ties up with BTH, Sweden, for dual engineering degree

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) is offering a unique course for women students in collaboration with Blekinge Institute of Technology - BTH, Sweden in which they will be awarded dual engineering degree after four years of their study. This programme is designed for the advantage of student community from India looking forward to study abroad and secure comfortable employment after graduation.



As the popularity to study in Sweden grows among the Indian student cohort, especially those pursuing a career in Information and Communication Technology fields, SPMVV has partnered up with BTH to facilitate women student mobility. Sweden is considered an immigrant's paradise, which ranks high on parameters like general tranquility, public security, environment conducive for higher study and safety of women at public places.

The admissions are going to be opening soon for this dual engineering degree and the admitted women students are required to study three years in SPMVV and final year in BTH, Sweden. Dean of International Relations Prof P Vijayalakshmi said 30 students, 10 each for three branches of engineering – B Tech, Mechanical, ECE and CSE will get opportunity to study in BTH. Selection will be based on the ranks obtained in JEE (Mains) /AP EAMCET/ TS EAMCET/ Marks in BIE or equivalent in the order of preference indicated. After completion, the B Tech degree will be awarded by SPMVV by transfer of credits. The BTH will also award Bachelor of Science (BS) Degree under double degree cooperation.

The admitted students will have an option to exit after 4th year or otherwise will have a provision to continue to study master studies within relevant specialisation without an exit. The successfully completed students are eligible to extend their residence permit for six months in-order to seek employment or explore the possibilities of starting their own business as per the regulations of the Migration Board. Further details can be accessed shortly in the University website: www.spmvv.ac.in.

Associate Dean of International Relations Prof T Tripura Sundari said so far three batches have been admitted since 2017-18 and the fourth batch admissions will be taken up soon. Till now, some seats are lying vacant and expressed hope that this year all seats may get filled. The first batch students have to go to BTH this year after international travel restrictions are lifted.