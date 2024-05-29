  • Menu
Tirupati: Sri Kalyana Venkateswara rides on Swarna Ratham

Tirupati: On the second day of the three-day annual Vasanthotsavam at Srinivasa Mangapuram, Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi took out a celestial ride on Swarna Ratham on Tuesday evening to bless His devotees.

The annual spring festival was held with grandeur with Snapana Tirumanjanam in the afternoon to the Utsava deities.

Temple special grade deputy EO Varalakshmi, AEO Gopinath, superintendent Changal Rayalu, temple inspector Kiran Kumar Reddy, other engineering officers, priests and a large number of devotees participated in this programme.

