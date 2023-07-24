Tirupati: Srinivasa Sethu flyover works to be completed in a week

Tirupati: The last and final phase of Srinivasa Sethu flyover works between Ramanuja Circle and Poornakumbham circle going on a war footing basis after the crucial installation of the six iron girders last week on the rail-over-bridge (RoB).

The deck slab works, which were taken up after the girders were fixed, going on in full swing after which laying of BT road will be taken up to connect the unfinished last stretch of the flyover from Ramanuja circle to Poornakumbham circle near RTC bus station for the completion of Rs 660 crore flyover taken up under the `Smart City Project’ jointly funded by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Tirupati Smart City Corporation Ltd (TSCCL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) floated for the execution of the works.

The three phases of the flyover including from TTD Srinivasam pilgrim complex to Kapilatheertham, linking Karakambadi road with the flyover at Leela Mahal circle and linking of Renigunta road and Tiruchanur road with the flyover, were completed and thrown open for traffic.

As the works were going on much behind the schedule, the Corporation authorities are regularly monitoring the works while TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy also held several rounds of meetings gearing up the works for completion. Municipal Commissioner D Haritha, who is also TSCCL Managing Director, also held a meeting with ASSPDCL (Southern Power Distribution Company Limited ) on the speedy completion of the electrical works on the flyover and wanted the MCT engineering officials to work in coordination with SPDCL personnel for the reconstruction of pending footpath at several places under the flyover so as to ensure no damage to power system.

The Commissioner on Sunday inspected the works going on the RoB stretch. She said laying of BT road between Ramanuja circle and Poornakumbham circle will be taken up after the completion of ‘deck slab work’ and the remaining part of flyover including the segments on the spans on either side of RoB will be completed in a week.

She directed the officials to see that all the works should be completed by this month-end for inauguration of flyover in August first week.

It is needless to say that the delay in completion of flyover causes much inconvenience to the locals and pilgrims coming from various places due to obstruction and diversion of the traffic and a tough challenge to the police in regulating the traffic which is at last going to end in a week.