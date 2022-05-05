Tirupati: Srivarimettu footpath to be reopened today

Tirupati: Srivarimettu footpath which was closed in November last year, will be reopened for pilgrims, with the completion of repair works on Thursday.

The footpath was heavily damaged in the unprecedented rains that lashed Tirupati and Tirumala in two spells in November last year forcing the TTD to close the footpath.

With the completion of repairs, the footpath is ready for the pilgrims to climb the hills on foot to reach Tirumala.

TTD, in a release here on Friday, said that ahead of the opening of footpath, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy along with Executive Officer K S Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy will participate in a puja to be held at Srivarimettu, 20 km from here at 8.30 am on Thursday.