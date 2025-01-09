Tirupati Stampede Incident: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Apologizes and Calls for TTD Purge

After the devastating Tirupati Stampede Incident, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan apologised profusely and accepted full responsibility for the disaster. Pawan Kalyan expressed regret to the relatives of the deceased and to the followers of Lord Venkateswara while he was at the scene of the tragedy on behalf of the state government.

Pawan Kalyan on the Tirupati Stampede Incident: Responsibility and Remorse

It was made plain by Pawan Kalyan that he would not avoid responsibility. He admitted that the Tirupati Stampede Incident claimed six lives and injured twenty-four more, even with police and TTD officers there. "I accept full responsibility for this regrettable incident and will not run away from it," he stated, expressing his sadness. He expressed his profound sympathy for the victims' families and personally apologised.

Demands TTD Purge and Strict Measures

Pawan Kalyan, who visited Tirupati, stressed the importance of conducting a thorough probe into the tragedy and said that although some police personnel saved lives in valiant ways, others were careless. He called for TTD to undergo a purge, holding the TTD Executive Officer (EO) and Additional EO responsible. He also suggested that TTD board members pay a personal visit to the deceased's families and apologise.

Pawan Kalyan stated, "Strict action should be taken against those responsible for negligence, and a thorough investigation into the police's actions should be conducted."

The Police Response Was Criticised

Police were also chastised by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their inability to keep the throng under control during the event. He bemoaned the inability of the police to control the situation, which resulted in the stampede, especially after such a horrible incident.

As the Tirupati Stampede Incident probe proceeds, Pawan Kalyan has promised to take strong action against all involved. He underlined that the state administration is dedicated to stopping similar occurrences in the future and will make changes to the TTD to enhance devotees' overall experience.