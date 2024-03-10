Tirupati: Sudha Reddy demands action against police

Tirupati : TDP leader Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy demanded action against the police who assaulted her when she was protesting against the demolition of houses on Hathi Ramji Mutt land on March 6, Wednesday.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Sudha Reddy, wife of party senior leader Pulivarthi Nani, accused the police of deliberately attacking her. Tirupati East CI Maheshwar Reddy and Renigunta CI Mallikarjun along with a group of police personnel mercilessly roughed her up her and dragged her, injuring her on legs. She said she got treatment in the hospital and was discharged.

Sudha Reddy said she had already lodged a complaint with Tirupati SP on the rude behaviour of two police officers who even did not consider she was woman, and acted in an inhuman manner, and added that she came before the media only to reveal the police acting as a ruling partymen.

The TDP leader said because of demolition, the poor people suffered heavy losses and alleged that Hathi Ramji Mutt authorities gave buildings to the people who are close to Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. She also said that the demolition was taken up at the behest of Bhaskara Reddy who wanted to take away the Mutt land. She also showed the injuries she sustained to the media.