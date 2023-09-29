Tirupati: Surge in pilgrim rush

Tirumala: With the surge in the pilgrim rush, the waiting time for darshan rose to 36 hours to on Friday noon.

Due to Tamil Purattasi month considered by Tamilan as the most holy period for darshan of Lord, the hill top temple town is witnessing more pilgrims resulting in the waiting time for token less pilgrims increasing

It is expected to go up further with consecutive holidays till Monday.

TTD on its part, providing drinking water and food to pilgrims waiting in thé queue lines.

The massive two queue complexes were soon filled leading to the queue line stretching outside the complex and the extending to outer ring road, 3 km away.