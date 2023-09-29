Live
- Punjab Congress attacked AAP government over the arrest of Sukhpal Singh Khaira
- Chiranjeevi launches Tiger Shroff’s ‘Ganapath’ teaser
- Suniel Shetty hails Sanjay Dutt’s sense of humour
- Prabhas’ ‘Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire’ gets official release date
- Karnataka attracts $16 million investment from Waters Corporation to set up a GCC in Bengaluru
- Mynampally and son join Congress in New Delhi
- YS Jagan launches Jagananna Arogya Suraksha, says free medical tests to all
- ISKCON sends Rs 100 cr defamation notice to BJP MP Maneka Gandhi
- Committee again asks Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs water till Oct 15
- Kejriwal unveils 15-point winter action plan to combat air pollution
Just In
Tirupati: Surge in pilgrim rush
Highlights
Pilgrims to wait 36 hours for darshan
Tirumala: With the surge in the pilgrim rush, the waiting time for darshan rose to 36 hours to on Friday noon.
Due to Tamil Purattasi month considered by Tamilan as the most holy period for darshan of Lord, the hill top temple town is witnessing more pilgrims resulting in the waiting time for token less pilgrims increasing
It is expected to go up further with consecutive holidays till Monday.
TTD on its part, providing drinking water and food to pilgrims waiting in thé queue lines.
The massive two queue complexes were soon filled leading to the queue line stretching outside the complex and the extending to outer ring road, 3 km away.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS