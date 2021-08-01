Tirupati: SVIMS casualty wing set for major expansion

Tirupati: SRI Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) is all set for major expansion of its casualty block to render more efficient services to the patients.

The existing 100-bedded casualty block was unable to meet the ever-increasing rush of patients to get treatment for various diseases since it is the only super speciality hospital in the region.

In addition to this, more patients are opting SVIMS to avail Aarogyasri, EHS and SV Pranadana schemes. To meet the surging demand, SVIMS proposed to expand the casualty wing with an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore.

SVIMS Director- cum-Vice Chancellor Dr B Vengamma told The Hans India that by making use of the vacant floor on the existing block, it was proposed to provide additional beds and other facilities.

The idea was to add one general ward, one operation theatre, one ICU, lifts and other facilities to the existing amenities. With this, more patients can be accommodated to get better treatment, she asserted.

Immediately about 20 more beds will be provided at the general medicine ward in the casualty which has been shifted from there while other works to be taken up in due course.

It has become a common scene at casualty that several patients undergo treatment on stretchers due to non-availability of beds while some others could not even find a stretcher.

To overcome these difficulties, the authorities have taken up the expansion initiative which will be of immense help to the needy. It may be recalled that there was a long pressing demand for the casualty expansion in the Institute which is growing by leaps and bounds during the past 27 years.

As it has been the leading hospital among other government hospitals in the state in providing health care through Aarogyasri scheme, patients are rushing to it for any type of treatment requirements.

Under the Pranadana scheme, around 21,000 patients have undergone free treatment till now. It has been providing outpatient services to more than 5.50 lakh patients per annum while about 50,000 inpatients are getting treated.