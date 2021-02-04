Tirupati: SVIMS in the forefront of cancer treatment

Tirupati: As part of the world wide campaign to combat cancer by spreading awareness to reduce misconceptions and to help people in getting the right information, Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati has organised a rally, meeting and screening programmes on Thursday on the occasion of World Cancer Day.

The theme for this year is 'I Am and I Will'. In fact, this campaign began in 2019 which ends this year. Speaking on the occasion, the Director of SVIMS Dr B Vengamma said that until two decades back cancer was considered as a deadly disease but now it has been considered as any other disease thanks to the research and modern treatment protocols.

SVIMS has been providing cancer treatment to people of all ages till 2001 and during the last one year itself about 5,000 patients get chemotherapy through the medical oncology department. Surgical oncology department has performed 1,000 major surgeries and 2,500 minor surgeries. The Institute has been using advanced technology in cancer treatment.

The Director further added that even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the doctors in the Oncology department have continued the cancer treatment with dedication. Every week about 1,300 patients were getting cancer treatment through outpatient wing along with another 200 inpatients through Aarogyasri scheme.

Dr Vengamma revealed that last year alone about 14 lakh new cancer cases were reported in the country while eight lakh cancer patients have died. Lung cancer causes more deaths in males across the world, while breast cancer has become fatal among more women. Due to lack of awareness about the disease, many patients are coming out for treatment at advanced stages.

To overcome this, SVIMS has been conducting cancer awareness activities at remote areas and screening camps for women through its Pink bus initiative. On Thursday, the Director and other team of doctors conducted a screening camp at Nagari in the Pink Bus in which 49 women were screened. Nagari MLA R K Roja, MEPMA PD AD Jyothi and Dr P Ravi Raju took part in the programme.

SVIMS faculty Dr R Ram, Dr Saran B Singh, Dr Narendra, Dr Bhargavi, Dr Manilal, Dr Vanaja, Dr Kotireddy, Dr Sreedhar Babu and others have participated in the rally and other programmes.