Tirupati: SVU celebrates World Entrepreneurs Day

Tirupati: Speakers at the valedictory of week-long World Entrepreneurship Day held in SV University on Thursday stressed on creating a required ecosystem for promotion of Startups and entrepreneurship in the Universities for an alternate employment source for the benefit of students.



N Sudheer Kumar, Director Capacity Building and Public outreach, HR Dept of ISRO Bangalore and an alumni of SVU Engineering College, speaking on capacity building & ISRO support to startups

explained the importance of ‘SPIN,’ Spacetech Innovation Network and motivated the students with the knowhow about the small startups, who are part of the Mission Chandrayaan III which recently landed on moon.

Dr Abhilasha Gaur of ESSCI (Electronic Sector Skill Council of India) gave a detailed account on the startups in India and government initiatives supporting the Ecosystem development.

She also spoke on the importance of the Indian origin startups at global level playing a vital role in the economic growth.

Emphasising the importance of Electronic Sector Skill Council, she said the ESSCI’s MoU with SV University lay the path for developing the skills of faculties through faculty development programmes and the skill based training programmes for the students in the university and the students from the neighbouring colleges also. Prof S Vijaya Bhaskara Rao, Dean R&D and OVS Reddy coordinators of RUSA inaugurated the programme and addressed the students while University Registrar Prof OM Hussain explained about the facilities made available for the development of Startup Ecosystem and Sustainable Innovation and incubation centre.

Vijaya Bhaskara Rao said that the University inked an MoU with ESSCI and HDFC on Wednesday.

Prizes were given to the student winners in the various competitions held including quiz, poster, slogan contest, startup ecosystem in SV University and also University Incubation and Innovation Centre logo as part of the week-long celebrations. RUSA CEO Vamsi Krishna Royala proposed vote of thanks.