Tirupati: SVU gets ISO certification in various areas

Tirupati: The 69-year old Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) received ISO certificate from HYM International Certification Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad. HYM International Agency MD A Shivaiah presented the certification documents to Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, V-C Prof K Raja Reddy said that an external audit team from HYM International Certification Pvt Ltd conducted an extensive evaluation of various departments, administrative building, academic standards and other amenities in detail for two days by dividing into different teams on October 25 and 26. SVU got ISO certification last year and the agency has certified that the University has all amenities and issued certification for the second year as well, he added.

Registrar Prof OMD Hussain said, after a thorough evaluation, HYM International agency has awarded ISO 14001: 2015 certification to SVU in environment-green area, ISO 210001 certification in education quality management and ISO 50001 certification in energy saving domain.

College Development Council Dean Prof Appa Rao, Dr Narasimha and others were present. It may be recalled that, recently SV University was ranked 1201-1500 in Times Higher Education World University Rankings – 2024, which are the only global performance tables that judge research-intensive universities across all their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. Besides several other achievements, three of its faculty members recorded good achievements by showcasing their potential in global research indexes and featured in Stanford University’s list of top 2 percent scientists worldwide.