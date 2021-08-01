Tirupati: Task Force recovers 40 red sanders logs; 2 arrested

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) sleuths recovered 40 red sanders logs hidden in a dump near a village in Prakasam district and arrested two smugglers involved in the smuggling of logs.

The arrested were identified as Kukatla Ramesh Reddy,31 of Chinnarikatla village Prakasam district and Pulla Reddy,36 of Gajulapalli in Mahanandi mandal, Kurnool district.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, Task Force SP Meda Sundara Rao said that Task Force personnel detained Ramesh Reddy, who was found moving suspiciously in Chaitanyapuram forest area near Renigunta and also recovered five red sanders logs from the area.

During interrogation, Ramesh Reddy revealed that Pulla Reddy assigned him the task of smuggling red sanders, leading to his arrest.

Based on the information revealed by Pulla Reddy, a Task Force team dugout the dump with a JCB to recover 35 logs which were brought and hidden in the dump by Pulla Reddy, 20 days back, Task Force SP said adding that the recovered red sander logs were A grade quality and weighing 1.7 tonne. Task Force CI Subramanyam is investigating the case.