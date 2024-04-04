Tirupati: TDP-BJP-JSP alliance calls for defeating YSRCP

Tirupati : A joint meeting of TDP, BJP and JSP held here on Wednesday, called on the people to defeat YSRCP to put an end to the most corrupt rule. The meeting, presided by JSP president of erstwhile Chittoor district Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad, urged the cadre of the three parties to work unitedly to get rid of the autocratic rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Hari Prasad said the ruling YSRCP planned to win the election through bogus voting as it did in local bodies election, but this time TDP, JSP and BJP alliance will prevent fake votes from polling.

Tirupati JSP candidate Arani Srinivasulu promised that he will be available to people and do his best for Tirupati development. He alleged that MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and his son B Abhinay Reddy indulged in large-scale corruption in TDR bonds and they did nothing for Tirupati development. Tirupati MP candidate in V Varaprasad said CM Jagan Mohan Reddy did not allow Dalit leaders to grow and gave power and positions only to Reddy community people. Stating that he will initiate an inquiry on B Karunakar Reddy’s corruption, he appealed voters to defeat YSRCP to end rowdyism of the ruling party leaders in Tirupati.

BJP leader Bhanuprakash Reddy said TDP alliance had won 2014 election and the same will be repeated in 2024 elections. He alleged that city MLA and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy diverted Rs 1,500 crore of TTD funds and trying to win the election with the Rs 200 crore commission, he got from for major works.