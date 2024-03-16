Tirupati TDP candidate offers prayers at Gangamma temple

Tirupati : Tirupati Assembly candidate of TDP, Jana Sena and BJP alliance Jangalapalli Srinivasulu broke coconuts and offered prayers at Alipiri on Friday, as his candidature was finalised and also for his victory in the coming elections. He also performed prayers at Thatayyagunta Gangamma temple. Notable point was that Srinivasulu met YSRCP nominee for Tirupati Assembly Abhinay Reddy, who also came to the temple to offer prayers. Both the leaders spoke for a few minutes before parting ways.

It may be recalled that Srinivasulu, the sitting Chittoor YSRCP MLA, left the party and joined JSP, after meeting Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada recently. YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had appointed APSRTC vice-chairman Vijayananda Reddy as Chittoor constituency in-charge, hinting that Srinivasulu will be replaced in Chittoor Assembly election fray.

Apart from this, he felt humiliated as he was not consulted on many issues and also not given importance in party programmes and meetings. Even the payments for the corporation works which he completed were delayed. Party didn’t fulfil its assurance of giving Rajya Sabha seat.

It may be noted here that Jangalapalli Srinivasulu’s candidature for Tirupati Assembly was not without any opposition with many leaders of TDP and JSP opposing his candidature.

TDP former MLA and constituency in-charge Sugunamma, Tirupati Parliament constituency in-charge and former TUDA chairman Golla Narasimha Yadav and many TDP and JSP leaders including Vooka Vijay Kumar, Mabbu Deva Narayana Reddy, Kiran Royal, Soora Sudhakar Reddy were also opposed. They held a meeting and urged the party high command not to give seat to non-local and declare that they will not work in election if ticket was given to non-local. Now, it is to be seen how far the leaders will stand or accept the party decision.