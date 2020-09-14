Tirupati: TDP protests against attacks on temples

Tirupati: Following the call given by the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to protest against attacks on Hindu temples, party leaders have performed puja for Lord Surya Bhagawan (Sun God) here on Sunday.

The party had given a call to protest in different temples each for one week and perform puja programme condemning the recent attacks on Hindu temples and properties.

Speaking on the occasion, former MLA M Suguna has lambasted the recent burning of chariot in Antarvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and other previous attacks. She said the government has started functioning after coming into power with the demolition of Praja Vedika and continuing such acts since then without any development.

She called upon the people to come forward for a united fight to protect Hindu temples and properties. By performing pujas in various temples there is a need to take the blessings of Gods in this task.