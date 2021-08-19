Tirupati : TMC bags prestigious 'Water Plus' certificate

Tirupati : Under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), Tirupati Municipal Corporation (TMC) bagged prestigious Water + certification from the Union Ministry of Urban Development.

Tirupati city became the first city in South India to bag the Water Plus certificate and the fourth city in the country.

The certificate was given after testing various parameters including capacity of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), reuse of water after treatment and operational efficiency etc.

This prestigious certificate comes to Tirupati Municipal Corporation for effective treatment of sewage water, recycling and reuse of the treated waste water for both industrial and agricultural purposes.

The plant was set up at Thukivakam village near Renigunta in 2020 with a capacity of 25 MLD (Million Litres per Day) and later it was upgraded to 35 MLD.

Municipal engineer Mohan talking to The Hans India said about 35 MLD of sewage waste water is being treated everyday of which 15 MLD is being provided to Lanco Industries located near Yerpedu and remaining 20 MLD of treated water for agricultural purposes to the nearby villages.

City MLA Bhumana Karuanakar Reddy and Mayor Dr Sirisha congratulated Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha for achieving Water Plus certificate for sewage water treatment and reuse.

It may be noted that on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 145th birth anniversary on October 2, 2014, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission especially for urban areas with an aim to make clean India. The sewage water treatment and reuse project comes under the Swachh Bharat Mission.