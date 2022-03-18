Tirupati to host brainstorming meet on NEP

Tirupati: Towards effective implementation of the National Education policy 2020 (NEP 2020), Tirupati is hosting a national seminar in which several dignitaries from across the country will be taking part.

It will be held on March 22 and 23 and will be organised by Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) in collaboration with 12 institutes, including SV University, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, ICSSR, IIT, IISER among others.

The objective of the seminar is to work out strategies for taking NEP 2020 forward with desired objectives. Needless to say that NEP 2020 is a major policy decision of the Government of India to transform the country as a knowledge super power and for the creation of a knowledge based economy.

The idea was to reclaim India's position as the Visva Guru by bringing in reforms and transforming the education system to shape global citizens for the 21st century with a strong Indian ethos.

In this backdrop, the theme of the seminar was chosen as 'National education policy 2020: A road map to revamp the Indian higher education system'.