Tirupati: TTD Trust Board member strongly refutes allegations made by oppn leaders

Tirupati : TTD Trust Board member Pokala Ashok Kumar refuted the allegations made by opposition leader and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan who alleged that the Srivani Trust funds were being misused by TTD, the temple management.

He urged the politicians not to indulge in such wild charges and mudslinging with ulterior motives as it would damage the image of the TTD administering the world famous Hindu temple of Lord Venkateswara and also hurt the feelings of the devotees world over. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he asserted that there is no scope for misuse of Srivani trust funds as they are managed in a most transparent manner and are subjected to scrutiny at various levels and the records also available for public scrutiny. “Every donation is accounted for as well as expenditure made for temples construction,” he observed.

The darshan linked Srivani trust donation, launched in 2019, saw the total elimination of middlemen cheating pilgrims assuring darshan and at the same brings revenue to TTD for taking up construction and reconstruction of temples, providing financial support of Rs 5,000 monthly to the temples which have no income for the conduct of daily rituals - Dupa Deepa Naivedyams at the shrines. The TTD has taken up construction-re-construction of 2,447 temples with the trust funds which crossed Rs 860 crore. The devotees were also happy as they could get VIP darshan by donating Rs 10,000 to the trust and Rs 500 additionally for the cost of VIP break darshan without any recommendations, he explained.

The allegations of Pawan Kalyan that there are no accounts for the donation received shows his lack of maturity, he said displaying a photo copy of the Srivani Trust donation receipt of devotees clearly revealing the donation amount and the amount collected for darshan separately.

He also dared the leaders to swear at Tirumala temple Mahadwaram reiterating their charges of Srivani trust funds misuse or else tender public apology for making the baseless allegations.