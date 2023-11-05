Tirupati: Two more Master Plan roads ready for inauguration

Tirupati: Two more Master Plan roads - Rani Paranthaka Devi road and Ananthalwar Marg are ready for inauguration soon, as the works were almost all completed. Rani Paranthaka Devi road adjacent to Hero Honda showroom from Renigunta road to Padmavati Nagar is extending to a length of 1.32 km and it was taken up at a cost Rs 6.9 crore.

The road will be immensely useful and accelerate the development of a vast area between the Renigunta road and the national highway.

The Tirupati Municipal Corporation took up the road as one of the 23 Master Plan roads to boost the development of various localities in the eastern part of the city. Though the localities in the eastern part are nearer to bus stand and railway station, these areas remain undeveloped for a long time for want of a proper road.

The corporation took up two roads Rani Paranthaka Devi Marg road and Ananthalwar Marg road to lay a path for the development of these colonies. The Ananthalwar Marg (road) starting from Ankura Hospital (Renigunta Road) to Padmavathipuram also covers many localities in Padmavathipuram area.

Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy is monitoring the master plan road works on daily basis resulting in the completion of the much needed roads one by one and so far 12 roads (against the proposed 23 Master Plan roads) were over and already thrown open to the people while another eight roads are under various stages of completion.

A housewife Kousalya residing in Pragati Nagar through which Rani Paranthaka Devi road meanders said the people in the locality never dreamt that such a wide road would come up and added that besides getting a good road connected to the main Renigunta road, the new road brought an unexpected hike to the land value benefitting hundreds of residents. While many others echoed the same view and hailed the Corporation particularly the dynamic Deputy Mayor Abhinaya Reddy for laying of the two master plan roads. The roads which were completed include Annamayya Marg, YSR Marg, Samavaayi Marg, Sri Thondamaan Chakravarthy Marg, Paramacharya Sri Chandrashekharendra Saraswati Mahaswamy Marg, Akkarampalli Road, Korlagunta main road, Gurava Reddy house to Gangamma Temple, Gandhi statue to Pedda Kapu Street and Panguluru Seethamma Marg.

It is needless to say that the pilgrim city is witnessing unprecedented development works, more so the roads which are helping the traffic problems to ease which naturally won the appreciation of all including the opposition parties.