Tirupati: Vaccine shortage hampers second dose of inoculation

Tirupati: Amid the exponential growth of Covid cases, the shortage of vaccine has been sending the people into jitters as they could not get their shots. Those waiting for taking second dose have become more worrisome.

Those who opted for Covaxin as their first dose have become desperate as they could not get their second dose even after completion of six weeks.

With the shortage of vaccine stocks, the Tika Utsav could be held only for one-day till now. Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that every state should organise Tika Utsav from April 11 to 14, here it was organised only on April 14 after it received the doses.

All the 6.4 lakh doses it received on April 12 and 13 were administered on April 14 with which the entire stock got depleted without keeping any doses to administer as second dose.

Out of this Chittoor district was allocated 60,000 doses which were administered on a single day at 130 session sites. After receiving another five lakh doses of Covishield and one lakh Covaxin doses, the district was allocated 54,800 doses of Covishield and 8,000 doses of Covaxin.

The state government has decided to inoculate all the leftover healthcare and frontline workers with their first doses of Covishield and second doses for those who are due for it on April 20.

With this the people above the age of 45 years, who took their shots earlier and eagerly waiting for Covishield second doses have to wait for some more time. However, Covaxin second shots will be given to all those waiting for them.

A few people who already registered their names in CoWin portal to take the second dose were seen visiting vaccination centres on Monday also but returning with disappointment after seeing the notice 'Covid vaccine not available'.

A woman said she took her first dose on March 4 and has to take the second dose on April 1. Following the government's advisory that Covishield second dose has to be taken between 6-8 weeks, she has been making futile efforts for the last one week.

On the other hand, those who took the Covaxin at private hospitals were also desperately waiting for their second dose as many of them are nearing the completion of six weeks duration. No private hospital is having any doses of vaccines.

District Immunisation Officer Dr C Hanumantha Rao told The Hans India that the special drive slated for Tuesday will focus on healthcare and frontline workers in view of the surge in cases.

However, if any doses are available, people above 45 years will be given their second doses. So far, 4.38 lakh people were inoculated in the district.