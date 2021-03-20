Tirupati: Veerraju exhorts BJP activists to work hard for party's victory

Tirupati: BJP State president Somu Veerraju exhorted party activists to work with renewed vigour to end the domination of the family parties promoting hereditary politics in the State for health democracy.

Addressing the party activists enrolled as `Vistharaks', fulltime party workers especially for the campaign in the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election here on Sunday, Veerraju urged the activists to explain to the people on the futility of voting to the opposition TDP as it would in no way help State development and also the ruling YSRCP as it would add one more number of MPs to the party.

If BJP wins, the scope for getting Centre support will naturally be more for State development, he said, stressing the workers to do their best to see the party emergse victorious in the crucial and prestigious by-election. The BJP State president came down heavily on the ruling YSRCP for unabashedly using money, muscle power and also misuse of official machinery more so the police to win the village panchayat and municipal elections. He said the just concluded panchayat and municipal polls reminded of the dark days of `emergency rule' portending a dangerous trend which was not seen anywhere in the country.

In the same breath, the BJP leader said that the BJP will not be cowed down with such intimidating and pressure tactics and determined to fight with all its might against the YSRCP brutality. "Sadly, the officials buckling under the ruling party leaders' pressure worked not for the people in the elections but for aggrandizement of the interests of YSRCP," he said.

Veerraju said the BJP's main plank in the campaign for the by-election is the development agenda of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP government's achievements with regard to development of Tirupati area, he said dwelling at length on projects initiated for Tirupati city development and strengthening road network in Chittoor district.

Sources said that the saffron party in a determined bid planned to engage 2,000 young party activists including women drawn from the districts to work full-time for a month i.e. till the campaign ends on April 15 in addition to the local party activists to win Tirupati LS by-election.