Tirupati: War of words intensifies between YSRCP, Jana Sena

Tirupati: The war of words intensified between the activists of YSRCP and Jana Sena following the aggressive comments of Pawan Kalyan on the ruling party leaders in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

YSRCP leader and city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy led the protest at TUDA office in Tirupati on Wednesday in which Mayor Dr R Sirisha and other leaders took part.

Addressing the media, Bhumana termed Pawan Kalyan as lifetime 'Future Chief Minister' only as he will never become the CM. With his comments, Pawan had given a new definition for democracy by saying that abusing other party people with filthy language is called democracy. Also, he proved that resorting to the politics of murder is democracy.

Pawan used unparliamentary language against YSRCP leaders and MLAs almost 17 times in his long address which means that the words are intentional. His words are no doubt provoking violence in the State, Bhumana said. He added that YSRCP leaders only commented that Pawan is an adopted son which is nothing but a political comment.

Seeing the strong bond between him and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, that comment was not at all wrong, the MLA said. It was proved with the pre-planned meeting between both of them at Vijayawada. Bhumana said no one can hail the comments of Pawan Kalyan with criminal intimidation. Recalling the autobiography of former Home Minister Harirama Jogaiah in which he wrote that Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for the murder of Vangaveeti Ranga, Bhumana said that by joining hands with Naidu, Pawan has cheated the entire Kapu community.

Bhumana made it clear that using such unparliamentary language against the MLAs was a crime. "Pawan's comments that he was ready to come with rods or swords to attack YSRCP leaders is a crime. Showing chappals aiming at the legislators is also a crime. All these proved that he has a criminal mentality," Karunakar Reddy said.

Later, Jana Sena leaders held a press conference in which party Tirupati constituency in charge Kiran Rayal, Tirupati president Raja Reddy and other leaders have said that YSRCP leaders should control their tongues. They questioned why they were finding fault with Pawan's comments which are truths.

Referring to the YSRCP leaders comments that by showing the chappal, Pawan has hurt their sentiments, Janasena leaders asked whether their feelings were hurt when their party MP's objectionable video had come out with which the entire country was shocked. They said that soon, people will only chase the ruling party leaders with chappals.

Only to protect their properties, some leaders from the Balija community are supporting the ruling party. Will the six Balija leaders in the YSRCP have the guts to stall Pawan's Tirupati visit next month, they asked. If they resort to any such incidents, Jana Sena cadres are ready to show their power and will repeat the Visakhapatnam scene in Tirupati, they warned.

Meanwhile, in another press meet, TDP leader Vooka Vijay Kumar said that his party will launch a united fight along with other parties against the undemocratic rule of the YSRCP. Ending the autocratic rule of YSRCP was the sole objective of everyone who respects democracy.