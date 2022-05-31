Tirupati woman faces harassment in Kuwait, husband files complaint with police

A woman has complained that agents who took her to Kuwait for employment are torturing and harassing her. He begged in tears to save her from their captivity and bring her to hometown Tirupati district. To this extent she released a selfie video.



According to the victim, a woman named Shravani from Peddavaddipalli in Erravaripalem mandal of Tirupati district went to Kuwait on the 24th of this month for employment. She told Agent Chengal Raja that the current employer is not looking after her properly and that she wanted to work elsewhere. However, she alleged in a selfie video that the agent locked her in a room and harassing sexually, physically and mentally.

Shravani said that she have been suffering from starvation for at least four days. She urged the authorities to take steps to extradite her to India anyway. Also, Shravani's husband Chandu Kumar asked the authorities to rescue his wife and bring her to India. He said he had received repeated phone calls on Tuesday threatening to kill his wife as the media reported her suffering in Kuwait. Chandu Kumar said he would lodge a complaint with the Erravaripalem police over the Gulf agent scam.