Tirupati: YSRCP intensifies door-to-door campaign

Tirupati: The ruling YSRCP has been forging ahead in the byelection campaign in various assembly segments. They have opened party office at PLR convention centre in Tirupati where they have been conducting a series of meetings to fine tune the strategies.

Several ministers and other senior leaders have intensified canvassing in the seven Assembly segments which fall under the Lok Sabha constituency. The party senior leaders have started door-to-door campaign at the sixth division in Tirupati on Friday.

TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Perni Nani, Government Whip K Sreenivas, MLA B Karunakar Reddy and Chittoor MP N Reddeppa have made a whirlwind campaign in support of party candidate Dr M Gurumoorthy.

They distributed pamphlets at every house in which the details of various welfare schemes being implemented by the state government were mentioned. They asked the residents to vote for fan symbol as there is a need to support the welfare schemes which have become useful for poor to lead a smooth life and educate their children.

The leaders requested the people to ensure the victory of party candidate Gurumoorthy with a huge margin. They went into even small streets in Sanjay Gandhi colony, Korlagunta main road and other areas.

The ministers asserted that Tirupati development was possible with YSRCP only. The young MP candidate has a vision towards the future with which he can take up the development agenda forward. The city has been turning into a beautiful place and good spiritual centre under the able leadership of MLA Karunakar Reddy. The victory of party candidate will further consolidate the development works, they said.

The leaders have been focussing simultaneously on increasing the poll percentage as they believe it will bring more votes for them because of welfare schemes. They are entrusting the responsibilities of bringing the voters to polling booths to local leaders. The booth level committees are being activated in this task.