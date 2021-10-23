Tirupati: YSRCP leader warns Naidu of 'throwing bomb' on his car

Tirupati: High tension prevailed in Kuppam in Chittoor district on Friday when hundreds of TDP cadres tried to protest against the threatening comments of YSRCP leader and RESCO chairman Senthil Kumar against TDP national president and local legislator N Chandrababu Naidu. They took out a rally to complain over the comments but were prevented by ruling party cadres much to the embarrassment of police personnel.

During the 'Janagraha Yatra' of YSRCP on Thursday, Senthil Kumar allegedly used derogatory language on Naidu and gone to the extent of saying that he will throw bombs on his car when he comes to Kuppam. The YSRCP leader said that he will not tolerate if Naidu criticising minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy. He didn't even leave other local TDP leaders. Chittoor MP N Reddeppa who was on the stage tried to stop him several times but succeeded after several incendiary comments.

TDP leaders took a strong note of these abuses and held a walkathon to reach the police station to complain against Senthil Kumar. In their bid to stall them from going forward, YSRCP leaders allegedly attacked them. Heated arguments and scuffles took place between the two groups while police tried to pacify them.

At this juncture, a YSRCP leader reportedly pushed CI Sadik Ali hard. Finally, TDP leaders submitted their complaint to the police and left the place. A large police posse was deployed in the town following the incident.

Later, speaking to the media, TDP leaders Gounivari Srinivasulu, PS Munirathnam and Manohar strongly objected to Senthil Kumar's comments and the highhandedness of YSRCP cadres. They said the ruling party leaders have been indulging in various undemocratic activities.