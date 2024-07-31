Traffic rules will be strictly implemented: SPTraffic rules will be strictly implemented: SP

Tirupati: The police will strictly implement traffic rules and act tough on those violating traffic norms, said SP L Subbarayudu.

Subbarayudu on Tuesday inspected several places and important junctions where traffic is heavy in the city and gave instructions and suggestions for smooth flow of traffic.

He said cases will be filed on those encroaching footpaths hampering public movement and wanted the shopkeepers not to park their vehicles haphazardly. The public on their part should avoid wrong parking and keep their vehicles in the designated parking lots. With regard to drunk and drive, the SP warned that heavy fines will be imposed and those caught for the second time will be sent to jail. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the police by following traffic rules for better traffic management in the city.

The SP distributed protective gear including helmets, radium jackets, gloves, white cowboy caps and batons to the traffic police in the city. These articles include 120 helmets, 120 white cowboy caps, 30 batons and 50 radium jackets were sponsored by various organisations like RASS Foundation, Tirupati Gold Merchant Association and PFI Tirumala Steels under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) to support the police engaged in traffic control in the city.

ASP Kulashekar, DSP Ramana Kumar, RASS Foundation Venkatarathnam, PFI Tirumala Steel general manager Penchalaiah, Srinivas Reddy, Tirupati Gold Merchant Association representative Satyanarayana, CIs Chinna Peddaiah and Jaya Naik were present.