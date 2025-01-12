Tributes paid to freedom fighter Vadde Obanna on his birth anniversary

Tirupati: A commemorative event marking the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Vadde Obanna was organised at Tirupati Collectorate’s conference hall under the aegis of the District Backward Classes Welfare Department on Saturday. The occasion saw dignitaries, including 20-Point Programme Chairman Lanka Dinakar, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar and Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, paying floral tributes to Obanna’s portrait.

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries highlighted Vadde Obanna’s unwavering contributions as a village protector during British rule. They recalled how the abolition of wages for village protectors by the British led to the imposition of heavy taxes on farmers, which in turn triggered resistance.

Obanna played a pivotal role in the fight against these unjust policies, emerging as a fearless leader and advocate for the common man’s rights.

The event was attended by District Revenue Officer Narasimhulu, Backward Classes Welfare and Empowerment Officer Chandrashekhar, District Information and Public Relations Officer Bala Kondayya and several officials and representatives from BC organisations.