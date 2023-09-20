TTD announces schedule for release of darshan token for month of December

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has announced good news for devotees of Tirumala announcing release of online quota of various darshan tokens scheduled for the month of December.

According to TTD, the Arjitha Seva Electronic Dip Registration will take place from the 18th to the 20th of this month. Devotees will need to register for a lucky dip for services such as Suprabhatam, Tomala, Archana, and Ashtadalah Padapadmaradhana. Those who are selected in the lucky dip will need to make payments and finalize their bookings between the 20th and 22nd of this month.

Additionally, tickets for Arjitha Seva, including Oonjal Seva, Kalyanam, Arjita Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, will be released on the 21st of this month at 10 am. The Virtual Seva Darshan quota tickets for December, along with Kalyanotsavam, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Oonjal Seva, and Sahasra Deepalankara services, will be released on the same day at 3 pm.

On the 23rd of this month, darshan tickets for Srivani, Anga Pradakshina, elderly, and disabled devotees will be issued followed by Rs. 300 darshan tickets will be released on the 24th of this month. Tirumala Accommodation Rooms will be made available for booking on the 25th and 26th of this month.

Devotees are advised to follow the official TTD website or announcements for further details and updates on the booking process and availability of tickets and accommodation rooms.