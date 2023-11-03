Live
TTD announces the release of Vaikunta Dwara darshan tokens on November 10
TIRUPATI: TTD has announced that a quota of 2.25 lakhs Rs.300/- darshan tickets for Vaikunta Dwara darshan in Tirumala temple will be released for duration of December 23 to January 1, 2024. These tickets will be available online starting from November 10. The announcement was made by TTD EO Dharma Reddy during the Dial Your EO event at Annamayya Building in Tirumala.
During the ten-day period from December 23rd to January 1st, devotees will have the opportunity to have darshan of Vaikuntha in Tirumala Srivari Temple. Sarvadarshanam tokens for the Vaikuntha dwara darshan will be released in 100 counters at 9 centers in Tirupati, with a total of 4.25 lakhs time slots available on December 22nd. However, special darshans for children, disabled individuals, elderly devotees, and NRIs will be cancelled during this period.
For Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan, 2000 tickets per day will be released online from December 23 to January 1, 2024. Devotees will need to donate Rs.10,000 to the Srivani Trust and purchase a darshan ticket priced at Rs.300/-. Those who obtain these tickets will have Maha Laghu Darshan, which includes darshan from Jaya Vijaya. TTD requests devotees to take note of this and cooperate with them.