TTD assures use of pure cow ghee in Srivari laddu

TIRUPATI: Following the adulteration of cow ghee used in the preparation of SrivVari laddu, the TTD has been procuring pure cow ghee from Nandini and Alpha milk foods now. TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao told the media here on Sunday evening that they have taken several steps to protect the sanctity of Srivari Prasadam.

He made it clear that they want to ensure the devotees that pure quality of cow ghee is used in the preparation of laddus. For this, the TTD has taken number of initiatives and established number of systems which include the availing the services of outside labs to test the adulteration of the ghee and set up a sensory panel with 18 members in TTD who are trained at Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysore.

This sensory panel will give ratings for ghee on a scale of 0-9 and any ghee tanker will be accepted only when it gets a rating of above seven. Further, NDDB has agreed to donate an adulteration testing lab to TTD which costs around Rs 75 lakh. It may come up in December, the EO said.

Syamala Rao said that TTD is now purchasing pure cow ghee from Nandini and Alpha milk foods at Rs 475 per kg. The ghee supplied from these sources are only used in the preparation of prasadams and those samples were also tested while the results are satisfactory. As the recent NDDB lab reports confirming the adulteration of ghee hurt the sentiments, the TTD has taken corrective measures to prevent any lapses in future.

Saying that the TTD conducts Pavithrotsavams every year to overcome any Doshas made during the year, the EO said that this year these Utsavams were held from August 15-17. This will repose faith in the devotees. Still, following the advice of Aagama Pundits it was decided to conduct the Santhi Yagam for one day on Monday which will be held at the Yagasala near Bangaru Bavi inside the temple from 6 am to 10 am. After this, Samprokshana will be held at various places inside the temple and Potu with ‘Panchagavyas’.

He assured the devotees that all steps will be taken to safeguard the sanctity of Srivari temple and prasadams and that quality ghee will be used at any cost. Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary and JEO V Veerabrahmam were present.