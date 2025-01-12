TTD begins issuance of Vaikuntha dwara darshan token for January 13

In a move to manage the influx of devotees, TTD officials have commenced issuing tokens for the highly anticipated darshan of Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara of January 13 ahead of schedule. The token issuance process began on Saturday night, in response to a significant number of devotees arriving at the token centers.

Originally, officials had planned to start issuing tokens on Monday, but the overwhelming crowd prompted an early start to ensure the safety of all attendees and prevent any potential incidents such as stampedes. Tokens were issued for the first three days of the Vaikuntha Dwara darshan, coinciding with Mukkoti Ekadashi, which is expected to attract large numbers of pilgrims.

Devotees are advised to collect their tokens as early as possible to ensure a smooth experience during the darshan. The TTD officials are committed to maintaining order and safety during this auspicious occasion.