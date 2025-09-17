Live
TTD board extends wishes to new EO
Tirumala: The TTD Trust Board under the chairmanship of BR Naidu extended best wishes to the TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal who has taken charge as TTD EO...
Tirumala: The TTD Trust Board under the chairmanship of BR Naidu extended best wishes to the TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal who has taken charge as TTD EO for the second time. The TTD board Chief and other members welcomed the EO on his maiden board meeting and said they will cooperate in every way. They also wished that his past experience as EO will be useful to take forward TTD in a progressive way by providing better services to the devotees. Reciprocating his wishes to the TTD board, the EO thanked the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for providing him an opportunity for the second time as TTD EO.
