TTD brings in transparency in laddu distribution
Tirumala: To end the menace of misusing the system by selling laddus in the black market, the TTD on Thursday introduced Aadhaar validation for token-less laddu prasadam distribution.
TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary told the media on Thursday that devotees without darshan tokens can now register their Aadhaar card at the designated laddu counters 48 and 62 to receive two laddus. This, he said, would bring greater transparency in the process of distribution and check black marketing of the laddu prasadam.
He further said that the devotees with darshan tokens or tickets can continue to purchase additional laddus. He also appealed to the devotees not to believe any false rumours spread by some section of the media and cooperate with the TTD in taking forward the transparent prasadam distribution system.