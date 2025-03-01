TTD chairman assures steps to fill jobs in sports quota

Tirupati: TTD Chairman BR Naidu stated that opportunities can be provided to youth by filling the jobs in sports quota in TTD. On Friday, he inaugurated Annual Games and Sports competition for TTD employees in TTD Parade Grounds in Tirupati on Friday.

Addressing the participants, the Chairman wished the employees to showcase their skills so that they prepare themselves to become winners in national and international games and sports in future. He said the employees could be physically fit by participating in sports competitions, organised every year.

Assuring that steps will be taken to construct a sports complex for TTD employees, BR Naidu said that since 1977, these competitions are being conducted for the employees. TTD EO J Syamala Rao administered the sports pledge with the employees. Later the Chairman along with EO and other officials unveiled the sports flag.

The EO said that sports are very useful for sports spirit, friendly atmosphere, team work and boosting morale among TTD employees. He advised that everyone should participate in sports which helps to increases their discipline, mental cheerfulness and physical fitness.

In these competitions, first prize winners will be awarded Rs 2,000, second prize winners will get Rs 1,800 and third prize winners will be awarded bank gift cards worth Rs 1,600.

Separate competitions for men and women, specially talent, senior officers and retired employees will be conducted. It includes tug of war, chess, volleyball, caroms, ball badminton, football, table tennis, cricket, shuttle, tennis and other sports. Along with Parade Grounds, sports competitions will also be organised for the employees at Recreation Hall, Srinivasa Sports Complex, SV Arts College Ground, SV Junior College, SV High School, SV University, SV Agriculture and Veterinary University grounds.

JEO Veerabrahmam, DLO Varaprasad Rao, CPRO Dr T Ravi, VGO Sadalakshmi, Welfare Officer Ananda Raju, Deputy EOs Govindarajan, Damodaram, Devendra Babu, Gunabhushan Reddy and many other senior officials and employees participated.