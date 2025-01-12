TTD chief distributes compensation to injured

Tirupati: TTD Chairman B R Naidu visited the critically and partially injured devotees in the stampede and undergoing treatment at SVIMS here on Saturday evening and paid them compensation.

Among the devotees, Timmakka of Annamayya district and Eswaramma of Vizag were givens cheques of Rs 5 lakh each.

The devotees who received Rs 2 lakh cheques each included Narasamma, Raghu, Ganesh, Venkatesh and Chinna Appayya of Annamaiah district.

Earlier a meeting was held wherein the Chandragiri MLA P Nani, Srikalahasti MLA B Sudheer Reddy and Nagari MLA G Bhanuprakash Reddy participated.

Among officers, TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, Collector Venkateswar and SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar were present. While distributing the cheques, board members Bhanuprakash Reddy, Shantaram, SVIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Ram and other public representatives were also present.