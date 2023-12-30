TTD chief releases The Hans India calendar

Tirupati : TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy along with EO AV Dharma Reddy and JEOs Sada Bhargavi and V Veerabrahmam, has released ‘The Hans India’ Calendar - 2024 at a programme here on Friday.

The chairman congratulated the entire team of The Hans India for bringing beautiful New Year Calendar -2024 and wished that the new year brings more happiness and prosperity and good health to all the people in Tirupati.

Rayalaseema AGM G Rajendra Prasad, senior staff reporter V Pradeep Kumar, reporters Vani Mallela, Dusi Venkateswara Rao, photographer K Radha Krishna, circulation staff P Chandra Shekar, R Chandra Shekar, S Chinna Reddenna, K Venkatadri and others participated in the programme.