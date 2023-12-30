Live
- Anantapur: One family ruled the roost in Anantapur for decades
- 5.9 magnitude quake jolts Sumatra
- Come to my Mehfil
- Wardrobe Guide for Your New Year Look
- WhatsApp’s new feature lets you create username from web client
- PM Modi flags of two Amrit Bharat trains in Uttar Pradesh
- Anakapalli: Elamanchili voters often welcome a ‘new candidate’
- Importance of creativity in academic landscape
- Anantapur: Rs 20 cr deposited in 29K students in Satya Sai district
- Vijay Deverakonda to Rashmika: Tollywood celebrities choosing foreign destinations to welcome New Year
Just In
TTD chief releases The Hans India calendar
Highlights
TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy along with EO AV Dharma Reddy and JEOs Sada Bhargavi and V Veerabrahmam, has released ‘The Hans India’ Calendar - 2024 at a programme here on Friday.
Tirupati : TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy along with EO AV Dharma Reddy and JEOs Sada Bhargavi and V Veerabrahmam, has released ‘The Hans India’ Calendar - 2024 at a programme here on Friday.
The chairman congratulated the entire team of The Hans India for bringing beautiful New Year Calendar -2024 and wished that the new year brings more happiness and prosperity and good health to all the people in Tirupati.
Rayalaseema AGM G Rajendra Prasad, senior staff reporter V Pradeep Kumar, reporters Vani Mallela, Dusi Venkateswara Rao, photographer K Radha Krishna, circulation staff P Chandra Shekar, R Chandra Shekar, S Chinna Reddenna, K Venkatadri and others participated in the programme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS