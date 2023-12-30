  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

TTD chief releases The Hans India calendar

TTD chief releases The Hans India calendar
x

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy releasing The Hans India Calendar – 2024 at a programme in Tirupati on Friday. EO AV Dharma Reddy, JEOs Sada Bhargavi and V Veerabrahmam and the newspaper staff are also seen.

Highlights

TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy along with EO AV Dharma Reddy and JEOs Sada Bhargavi and V Veerabrahmam, has released ‘The Hans India’ Calendar - 2024 at a programme here on Friday.

Tirupati : TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy along with EO AV Dharma Reddy and JEOs Sada Bhargavi and V Veerabrahmam, has released ‘The Hans India’ Calendar - 2024 at a programme here on Friday.

The chairman congratulated the entire team of The Hans India for bringing beautiful New Year Calendar -2024 and wished that the new year brings more happiness and prosperity and good health to all the people in Tirupati.

Rayalaseema AGM G Rajendra Prasad, senior staff reporter V Pradeep Kumar, reporters Vani Mallela, Dusi Venkateswara Rao, photographer K Radha Krishna, circulation staff P Chandra Shekar, R Chandra Shekar, S Chinna Reddenna, K Venkatadri and others participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X