TTD chief visits Dharmagiri Veda Pathashala, SVIMS

Tirumala: Following the Covid cases coming to light in TTD Veda Pathashala, TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Friday visited the Vedic institutions located in Dharmagiri area of Tirumala to inspect the facilities available for the students and the teachers in the Pathashala.

The TTD chairman during his spot inspection of all the wings in the sprawling Veda Pathashala reiterated that none of the students of Veda Pathashala who are kept under observation in SVIMS hospital showed any symptoms of coronavirus. TTD is providing all medicare required for them in the quarantine and coordinating with SVIMS and district medical and health officer (DMHO) for better treatment for speedy recovery for discharging them after the quarantine period .

He reassured the parents that none of the students remaining in the Pathashala had any Covid symptoms and that TTD is taking all precautions and effective measures to ensure the health safety of all the students, faculty and the staff.

Subba Reddy said that in all, 58 found positive including 57 students and one faculty member found positive though all them were asymptomatic.

Later, Subba Reddy along with EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy wearing PPEs paid a visit to SVIMS super speciality hospital where the Vedic students who tested positive were undergoing treatment on Friday evening.