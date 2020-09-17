TTD chief YV Subba Reddy, officials invite CM Jagan for Brahmotsavams

Tirumala: TTD Trust Board chairman Y V Subba Reddy along with EO Anil Kumar Singhal and additional EO AV Dharma Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday and invited him for the annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala which will be held from September 19 to 27.



They also presented the Theertha Prasadams of Lord Venkateswara to the Chief Minister. Sources said the Chief Minister will arrive at Tirumala on a two-day visit for the presentation silk vasthrams to the Lord on the occasion of Garuda Seva on September 23.

He is following the age old practice of state government presenting the silk vasthrams.

Normally, the presentation of vasthrams will be on the first day of Brahmotsavam instead of Garuda Seva day to avoid inconvenience to devotees that gather in large numbers to witness Garuda Seva.

Since the TTD has decided to conduct the nine-day annual Brahmotsavam in Ekantham, confining it within the shrine this year, the Chief Minister's programme is slated for Garuda Seva day.

Source also revealed that Jagan along with his Karnataka counterpart B S Yeddyurappa will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Rs 200 crore choultry taken up by Karnataka endowments department at Tirumala on 24.