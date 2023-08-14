TTD demanded to focus on devotees’ safety on footpath

Tirupati; Leaders of various political parties urged the TTD to focus on the safety on the two footpaths for the sake of pilgrims reaching Tirumala on foot. They also strongly demanded to increase the ex gratia adequately to the bereaved family of Lakshita, who was killed by a leopard on Alipiri footpath on Friday.



They paid homage to Lakshita, who was killed by a leopard, at a round conference held here on Sunday.

Speaking at the meeting, CPM district secretary V Nagaraja demanded TTD to increase the ex gratia to Lakshtha family to Rs 50 lakh against the Rs 5 lakh paid to the bereaved family and also employment in TTD to one of the family members.

Leaders including Munisankar (JSP), Nagesh (AAP), Siva (CPI) and Bhaskar (TDP) sought the TTD management to conduct the study of the footpath by experts for finding out the ways and means to keep away wild animals from the footpath including construction of underpass at select places for wild animals to move freely without crisscrossing the footpath and also high fencing all along the footpath. Stating that the incidents of straying and attack of wild animals on humans continuing from 2010, they said it was due to the failure of TTD management in taking required safety measures to check animals coming into the footpaths.

The meet decided to meet TTD chairman B Karunakar Reddy to press for foolproof measures for the safety of devotees going to Tirumala on foot. CPM city secretary T Subramanyam and others were present.