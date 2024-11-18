TTD EO administered oath as ex-officio member of Trust Board

Tirumala: TTDEO J Syamala Rao took oath as ex-officio member of the TTD Trust Board at Tirumala Srivari temple on Sunday.

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary administered the oath to him at the Bangaru Vakili in front of the presiding deity at Tirumala temple.

Later, the EO had darshan of Srivaru. Vedic scholars rendered Vedaseervachanam to him at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Later, the Additional EO offered Srivari Tirtha Prasadams and a laminated picture of Srivaru to the executive officer.

Speaking to the media on this occasion in front of the temple, the EO said that taking oath as an ex-officio member of the Board was a sacred opportunity given by Srivaru. He thanked Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for providing this much coveted opportunity to him. He said that many good programmes have been taken up in TTD in the last five months.

He said steps have been taken to provide facilities to common devotees, improve the quality of Anna Prasadam and Laddu Prasadam.

He said that this year’s Brahmotsavam was organised with great splendour with the blessings of Srivaru.

The EO also said that steps have been taken to control the middlemen menace at Tirumala.

Later, the EO informed that more good programmes will be taken up by the TTD board in the future as well.

Deputy EOs Lokanatham, Bhaskar, temple Peishkar Ramakrishna and others participated in this programme.

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary presenting a laminated picture of Lord Venkateswara and Goddess Padmavathi to EO J Syamala Rao at Tirumala on Sunday