TTD EO K S Jawahar Reddy inspects site for children's hospital

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy on Monday inspected the vacant site behind the Government Ruia Hospital for the construction of a new building for the recently inaugurated children's hospital.

The EO sought the officials to complete the official proceedings for acquiring the land as early as possible for taking the construction of super specialty Children's hospital run by TTD. JEO Veerabrahmam, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Estates Wing Special Officer Mallikarjuna, Ruia Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Bharati and others were present.

The EO also directed the engineering officials to appoint a consultant immediately for finalising the design for the building and also completing other requirements like assessment of land etc. It may be noted here that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 11 inaugurated the TTD Children's Hospital which is functioning temporarily in BIRRD (old) Hospital. TTD decided to construct a separate building for the super specialty hospital for children.