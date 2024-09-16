  • Menu
TTD EO presents silk clothes to presiding deity at Kanipakam

TTD EO J Syamala Rao carrying clothes to present them to Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy at Kanipakam on Sunday
TTD EO J Syamala Rao carrying clothes to present them to Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy at Kanipakam on Sunday

Highlights

TTD EO J Syamala Rao on Sunday presented Pattu Vastrams to Sri Kanipaka Varasiddhi Vinayaka temple.

Tirupati: TTD EO J Syamala Rao on Sunday presented Pattu Vastrams to Sri Kanipaka Varasiddhi Vinayaka temple.

As part of a tradition, the TTD has been presenting silk clothes to this famous temple located in Chittoor district on the occasion of the celestial Kalyanam of the deities at the temple on Sunday evening as a part of Vinayaka Chaviti festivities and annual Brahmotsavam.

Earlier on his arrival, the TTD EO was received by the Kanipakam temple EO Guruprasad, AEO Vidyasagar Reddy, archakas and Veda pundits.

After presentation of clothes, the TTD EO along with Tirumala temple DyEO Lokanatham had darshan of the presiding deity followed by Veda Aseervachanam by the temple priests.

Later, Putalappattu legislator Murali Mohan also felicitated the EO on the occasion.

Temple Deputy EO Lokanadham was also present.

